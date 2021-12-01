Mark Smith officially sworn in as Panama City Police Chief
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mark Smith has officially been sworn in as the Chief of Police for the Panama City Police Department.
Chief Smith has 40 years of law enforcement experience with his career starting in Panama City Beach.
Chief Smith retired from the Panama City Beach department in 1997 and joined the Panama City Police Department where he served in every leadership position within the agency.
He most recently served as the interim police chief.
Smith was sworn in during the Panama City Commission meeting where several members of the department were present.
