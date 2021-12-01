Advertisement

Multiple vehicle crash on Back Beach Rd. causes traffic delays

Multiple vehicle crash on Panama City Beach Pkwy.
Multiple vehicle crash on Panama City Beach Pkwy.(WJHG)
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least three cars are involved in a crash near Nautilus Street and the Busy Bee in Panama City Beach. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Eastbound lanes of U.S. 98 were blocked off. Use caution in the area. Panama City Beach Police responded to the crash. No word from officials on if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. NewsChannel 7 will have updates as we learn more.

