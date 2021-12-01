Multiple vehicle crash on Back Beach Rd. causes traffic delays

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least three cars are involved in a crash near Nautilus Street and the Busy Bee in Panama City Beach. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Eastbound lanes of U.S. 98 were blocked off. Use caution in the area. Panama City Beach Police responded to the crash. No word from officials on if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. NewsChannel 7 will have updates as we learn more.

