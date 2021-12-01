Advertisement

Panama City to replant trees destroyed from Hurricane Michael

By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -You might not know it, but trees play a vital role in our community. Hurricane Michael wiped out a large portion of Panama City’s tree canopy and since then we have noticed a lot more flooding.

That’s why during Tuesday’s Panama City Commission meeting commissioners approved a $30,000 Urban Forestry grant. This grant will be a part of a three-year project to Re-Tree PC.

The project is broken down into three phases. Phase one started last year with creating a digital tree inventory and planting trees.

In October, the city replanted 200 trees. In the next two months, they plan to plant another 200 trees on city properties. The city is only replanting trees that are native to this area.

“We want trees to help reduce greenhouse emissions and to increase energy savings for our citizens and our community,” Sean Depalma, Director of Quality of Life for the City of Panama City, said. “But in addition to that, we want trees specifically that mitigate water to help us with the type of flooding and erosion control within the city.”

The project also involves you at home. The city will be hosting two tree giveaways at the farmer’s markets at St. Andrews and Downtown Panama City on December 11 at 9 a.m.

Trees will be handed out on a first come first serve basis.

