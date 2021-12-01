Advertisement

Panama City working towards fixing several lift stations

Panama City working towards fixing several lift stations.
Panama City working towards fixing several lift stations.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Commissioners approved to start the design process to repair several lift stations during the meeting Tuesday

The State Department of Emergency Management approved nearly $25 million for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

It will help Panama City officials improve the 13 most critical lift stations that were damaged during Hurricane Michael.

“These lift stations need to be repaired and or replaced in order to have a sanitary sewer system that is dependable and reliable and supports the needs and their citizens,” Mark McQueen, City Manager of the City of Panama City, said.

City officials plan to move one lift station in the St. Andrews area more inland. The others will just be repaired or replaced.

