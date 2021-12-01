Advertisement

Spring enrollment is open at Haney Technical Center

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The spring semester for colleges will begin in the new year, and Haney Technical Center is accepting those applications now.

You can apply for programs online here, you can call 850-767-5500, or visit the campus located on the corner of Baldwin Road and Highway 77.

Haney offers 18 Career Technical Education programs ranging in length from 6 – 24 months for completion.

The hands-on training students learn at Haney gets them hired and into the workforce fast!

For more information on the school and the programs it has to offer, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

