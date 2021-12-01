Advertisement

Toni Shamplain celebrates retirement after a long career with the City of Panama City

Toni Shamplain celebrates retirement after a long career with the City of Panama City.
Toni Shamplain celebrates retirement after a long career with the City of Panama City.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A long-time City of Panama City employee celebrated her retirement Tuesday morning at the commission meeting.

Toni Shamplain most recently has served as a Manager of the Cty of Panama City’s Community Redevelopment Agency.

Since 2005, she served as the CRA Manager for the City of Panama City CRA and was the first director of the Panama City CRA as a stand-alone agency before it merged with the City.

Shamplain has also served as the Main Street Manager with Panama City’s Downtown Improvement Board (DIB) and was responsible for three of the four CRA agencies administered by the DIB.

Shamplain said one of her main desires was to make changes and improvements to Panama City’s communities that would positively impact residents and visitors.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school leads to an arrest.
Text message threat leads to arrest
Handcuffs graphic
Two locals arrested for alleged human trafficking
Panama City Police have identified the stabbing suspect as Steven Evans. They say Evans died...
PCPD: Stabbing suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
You may remember on December 4th, 2020 when the driver of a truck lost control on Front Beach...
No charges made yet in Kentucky siblings death almost one year later
The suspect was last seen in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
Armed robbery in Panama City

Latest News

The Tornadoes rack up their second win of the season with a convincing win over the Marlins
Bay gets win at Arnold Tuesday night
Mark Smith officially sworn in as Panama City Police Chief.
Mark Smith officially sworn in as Panama City Police Chief
Panama City working towards fixing several lift stations.
Panama City working towards fixing several lift stations
Re-Tree Panama City
Panama City to replant trees destroyed from Hurricane Michael