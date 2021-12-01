Toni Shamplain celebrates retirement after a long career with the City of Panama City.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A long-time City of Panama City employee celebrated her retirement Tuesday morning at the commission meeting.

Toni Shamplain most recently has served as a Manager of the Cty of Panama City’s Community Redevelopment Agency.

Since 2005, she served as the CRA Manager for the City of Panama City CRA and was the first director of the Panama City CRA as a stand-alone agency before it merged with the City.

Shamplain has also served as the Main Street Manager with Panama City’s Downtown Improvement Board (DIB) and was responsible for three of the four CRA agencies administered by the DIB.

Shamplain said one of her main desires was to make changes and improvements to Panama City’s communities that would positively impact residents and visitors.

