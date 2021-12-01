Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will see a gradual warming trend over the course of the rest of the week. For tonight it will be cold again, but not as cold as it was this morning. All of us should avoid a freeze, but expect inland 30s w/some frost and mid 40s at the coast. We will see sunny skies Wednesday w/highs near 70. We should reach the mid 70s by the end of the week. Right now we will keep rain out of the forecast over the week ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

