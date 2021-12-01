Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few wispy upper level clouds passing through. They won’t be enough to block up any sunshine this morning. We’ll see plenty of it returning to our skies again today.

Temperatures are chilly, but not as frigid as yesterday morning. We’re starting out in the upper 30s inland to 40s on the coast with a heavy dew settling in. Temperatures warm quickly today. We’ll reach the 60s before lunch and highs today will push up to the low 70s for most.

Any upper level cloud cover thins out to more blue sky and sunshine in the afternoon today. We’ll carry more sunshine ahead in the forecast thanks to high pressure settling in over the South.

All of the sunshine this week has allowed us to gradually modify and warm up our air mass in place. Highs will stretch into the mid 70s by the week’s end. With a little return flow of winds off the Gulf adding moisture to the atmosphere, we won’t get as chilly at night over the next several days as well. In fact, that added moisture could lead toward a few foggy mornings ahead as well. It’ll bring about a few more clouds at times by the end of the week. But we’re still talking mostly sunny skies with those highs in the 70s!

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies in the morning turn sunny in the afternoon with highs reaching the low 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast will have milder afternoons under plenty of sunshine with the only concerns being a bit of fog to start off our days.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.