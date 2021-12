MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We recently caught up with event organizers of the 2nd Annual Merry Market taking place Saturday, December 4, at Citizen’s Lodge in Marianna.

The free event will feature 50 local vendors and is sponsored by local FFA chapters.

To learn more watch the interview attached to this story.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.