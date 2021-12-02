Advertisement

Bay District Schools hosting Night of Old Fashioned Christmas Caroling

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sharon Michalik joined us to talk about the Second Annual Night of Old Fashioned Christmas Caroling hosted by Bay District Schools and Community Partners.

Bay District Schools, sponsored by Bill Cramer GMC and in partnership with Bay High School and Chautauqua Learn and Serve, is inviting the community to the free event on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Papa Joe’s Bayside.

Those who attend are asked to bring a donation of either an unwrapped toy or pre-packaged, child-friendly food. Toy and food donations will be distributed through Bay District School’s own homeless outreach team to bring joy to the children without a home for the holidays.

