Advertisement

Callaway teen teams up with Black-ish star, 4-H to promote STEM careers

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager from Callaway has been a trailblazer in the 4-H and STEM world locally and nationally.

Currently pursuing biomedical engineering at the university of florida, Katelynn Turney-Rudisill has now been featured in a virtual game show hosted by Marcus Scribner, a cast member from the popular tv show Black-ish.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school leads to an arrest.
Text message threat leads to arrest
You may remember on December 4th, 2020 when the driver of a truck lost control on Front Beach...
No charges made yet in Kentucky siblings death almost one year later
Panama City Police have identified the stabbing suspect as Steven Evans. They say Evans died...
PCPD: Stabbing suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Multiple vehicle crash on Panama City Beach Pkwy.
Multiple vehicle crash on Back Beach Rd. causes traffic delays
Handcuffs graphic
Two locals arrested for alleged human trafficking

Latest News

Tuesday, Bay District Schools held a workshop discussing future projects as they continue to...
Bay District Schools hosting Night of Old Fashioned Christmas Caroling
Two people are facing firearm charges after allegedly firing “warning shots” outside a Panama...
“Warning shots” ends in two arrests
After a college student was murdered in her apartment, her parents work with Florida lawmakers...
Tenant's Safety Bill
After a college student was murdered in her apartment, her parents work with Florida lawmakers...
Family seeks justice in apartment death