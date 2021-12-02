Callaway teen teams up with Black-ish star, 4-H to promote STEM careers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager from Callaway has been a trailblazer in the 4-H and STEM world locally and nationally.

Currently pursuing biomedical engineering at the university of florida, Katelynn Turney-Rudisill has now been featured in a virtual game show hosted by Marcus Scribner, a cast member from the popular tv show Black-ish.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.