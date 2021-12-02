Advertisement

Dangerous juvenile driver leads to much more in Jackson County

A juvenile is facing multiple charges in Jackson County
A juvenile is facing multiple charges in Jackson County
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported as stolen.

The report states that in an attempt to evade the deputy, the driver began using the shoulder of the roadway, passing other motorists at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was pursued approximately four miles before coming to a stop in a field near the intersection of Layfayette Street and Highway 73 North.

We’re told the driver fled on foot and the K-9 tracking unit was called in. The suspect was apprehended a short distance from the vehicle.

Narcotics K-9 Rocky was also deployed and presented a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted, which deputies say led to the finding of a 9-millimeter handgun, 16 grams of marijuana packaged for sale, approximately $1,300, and $1,240 in the counterfeit U.S. currency.

The driver was identified as a male juvenile and was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, reckless driving, unregistered motor vehicle, no valid driver license and resisting without violence.

