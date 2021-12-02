Advertisement

Family seeks justice in apartment death

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - There is no state law requiring apartment complexes to conduct background checks on potential employees, but following the September killing of a 19-year-old college student in central Florida, her parents and a group of bipartisan lawmakers have filed legislation to make background checks mandatory.

Nineteen-year-old Miya Marcano was killed in her own apartment by an infatuated 27-year-old maintenance employee who had access to a master key.

“She’s not coming back home and this was very preventable,” Miya’s Mother Yma Scarbriel said.

Miya’s mother and father were in the capitol supporting legislation named for their daughter Wednesday.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their homes. Miya’s Law will help make that a reality,” State Senator Linda Stewart said.

The four-page bill would require thorough criminal and sex offender background checks for every employee at an apartment complex.

“What is important now is that no other family has to deal with the grief that our family has had to deal with,” Miya’s Father Marlon Marcano said.

Amanda White with the Florida Apartment Association says everything in the bill is already best practices, although not mandatory.

“The passage of this legislation would just ensure consistent application of those best practices across the state,” White said.

Those not complying if the bill becomes law could lose their right to rent.

“From there if they don’t get it done in 30 days, they may get a fine. And if they don’t get it done the next time they come by to check on them, they could have their license taken away, so there is a follow up to this,” Stewart said.

The 27-year-old worker committed suicide days after the murder.

“Justice has not been served,” Scarbriel said.

Lawmakers come back to the Capitol for their annual session on January 11th. A hearing on the bill is promised during the first week. In addition to requiring background checks, the legislation also increases the amount of notice a complex must give to a resident before entering the apartment from 12 to 24 hours.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school leads to an arrest.
Text message threat leads to arrest
You may remember on December 4th, 2020 when the driver of a truck lost control on Front Beach...
No charges made yet in Kentucky siblings death almost one year later
Panama City Police have identified the stabbing suspect as Steven Evans. They say Evans died...
PCPD: Stabbing suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Multiple vehicle crash on Panama City Beach Pkwy.
Multiple vehicle crash on Back Beach Rd. causes traffic delays
Handcuffs graphic
Two locals arrested for alleged human trafficking

Latest News

Tuesday, Bay District Schools held a workshop discussing future projects as they continue to...
Bay District Schools hosting Night of Old Fashioned Christmas Caroling
Two people are facing firearm charges after allegedly firing “warning shots” outside a Panama...
“Warning shots” ends in two arrests
Callaway teen teams up with Black-ish star, 4-H to promote STEM careers
Callaway teen teams up with Black-ish star, 4-H to promote STEM careers
After a college student was murdered in her apartment, her parents work with Florida lawmakers...
Tenant's Safety Bill