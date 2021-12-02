Advertisement

‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb for one night only

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Home Alone” fans now have a shot at renting out the house from the movie for one night this month.

Airbnb says it will open booking for the Chicago-area home on December 7, and the stay is scheduled for December 12.

Nabbing the overnight will likely be difficult, but the stay only costs $25.

This offer coincides with the release of a new movie in the series called, “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

If you’re too young to remember “Home Alone,” the film came out in 1990.

The movie featured Macaulay Culkin as a young boy, who was left to protect his house from two buffoonish burglars.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school leads to an arrest.
Text message threat leads to arrest
Multiple vehicle crash on Panama City Beach Pkwy.
Multiple vehicle crash on Back Beach Rd. causes traffic delays
Panama City Police have identified the stabbing suspect as Steven Evans. They say Evans died...
PCPD: Stabbing suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
You may remember on December 4th, 2020 when the driver of a truck lost control on Front Beach...
No charges made yet in Kentucky siblings death almost one year later
Handcuffs graphic
Two locals arrested for alleged human trafficking

Latest News

Affordable Housing
State lawmakers look for solutions to affordable housing crisis
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis plants trees at Florida Caverns State Park.
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis helps plant trees at Florida Caverns State Park
An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Georgia toddler
A juvenile is facing multiple charges in Jackson County
Dangerous juvenile driver leads to much more in Jackson County