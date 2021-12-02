Local organizations gifting toys to kids this Christmas

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Panama City Beach organizations are teaming up to make sure local kids have a toy to unwrap this Christmas.

The Cops ‘N Kids toy drive, hosted by the Panama City Beach Police Department and Florida Watersports, is wrapping up this week.

Organizers will continue to collect new and unwrapped toys every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until December 4th at 5 p.m. at the Walmart off Front Beach Road and Middle Beach Road and Pier Park.

PCBPD is also bringing Christmas cheer by hosting Christmas with Cops on December 10th from 5 p.m. to 8 .m. at the Municipal Complex right next to the PCB Police Department.

Captain Clause will be there along with a snow machine, holiday movie, popcorn, smores, and giveaways.

For more information about the toy drive and Christmas with Cops, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

