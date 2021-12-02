Advertisement

Local organizations gifting toys to kids this Christmas

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Panama City Beach organizations are teaming up to make sure local kids have a toy to unwrap this Christmas.

The Cops ‘N Kids toy drive, hosted by the Panama City Beach Police Department and Florida Watersports, is wrapping up this week.

Organizers will continue to collect new and unwrapped toys every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until December 4th at 5 p.m. at the Walmart off Front Beach Road and Middle Beach Road and Pier Park.

PCBPD is also bringing Christmas cheer by hosting Christmas with Cops on December 10th from 5 p.m. to 8 .m. at the Municipal Complex right next to the PCB Police Department.

Captain Clause will be there along with a snow machine, holiday movie, popcorn, smores, and giveaways.

For more information about the toy drive and Christmas with Cops, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on Panama City Beach Pkwy.
Multiple vehicle crash on Back Beach Rd. causes traffic delays
Brian Edmonis is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and battery.
Coin laundry robbery suspect caught
A Jackson County jury only deliberated for about half an hour before convicting a man of sexual...
Man convicted of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious behavior
The Bay County Bomb Squad was called to Niceville Tuesday to assist in a bomb related incident.
Bay Co. Bomb Squad responds to bomb related incident
A juvenile is facing multiple charges in Jackson County
Dangerous juvenile driver leads to much more in Jackson County

Latest News

Toy Testers
Toy Testers
Wrapping up on December 4th at 5 p.m.
Cops 'n Kids Toy Drive
There was a wide variety to choose from
Toy experts decide what’s hot this holiday season
A recent situation in Franklin County where a juvenile was arrested, but left with nowhere to...
Franklin County Sheriff asking for DCF to take more action