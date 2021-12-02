Advertisement

Sunny and Mild Thursday Forecast

By Jenny Brown
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our Thursday will feature sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight tonight we will have lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. With enough moisture and calm conditions present, patchy fog will be around tomorrow morning again.

We will keep this milder and dry weather in the forecast through the weekend thanks to high pressure in place across the southeast. Highs each day will be in the mid to low 70s under sunny skies and a few clouds with overnight lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances don’t return until at least Monday of next week associated with the next frontal system developing out west.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on Panama City Beach Pkwy.
Multiple vehicle crash on Back Beach Rd. causes traffic delays
Brian Edmonis is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and battery.
Coin laundry robbery suspect caught
A Jackson County jury only deliberated for about half an hour before convicting a man of sexual...
Man convicted of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious behavior
The Bay County Bomb Squad was called to Niceville Tuesday to assist in a bomb related incident.
Bay Co. Bomb Squad responds to bomb related incident
A juvenile is facing multiple charges in Jackson County
Dangerous juvenile driver leads to much more in Jackson County

Latest News

Mild temperatures are in the forecast over the coming days.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mild temperatures are in the forecast over the coming days.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll rebound quickly from the cold start.
Wednesday Forecast
After a cold start we will see a gradual warm up this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast