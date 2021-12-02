Sunny and Mild Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our Thursday will feature sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight tonight we will have lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. With enough moisture and calm conditions present, patchy fog will be around tomorrow morning again.

We will keep this milder and dry weather in the forecast through the weekend thanks to high pressure in place across the southeast. Highs each day will be in the mid to low 70s under sunny skies and a few clouds with overnight lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances don’t return until at least Monday of next week associated with the next frontal system developing out west.

