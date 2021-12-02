Advertisement

This weekend Lynn Haven will host its 6th annual Christmas Parade

By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Christmas celebrations continue in Lynn Haven this weekend.

Tuesday night the city hosted its annual Christmas tree lighting and on Saturday the streets will be lined with hundreds of people for the city’s sixth annual Christmas parade.

The parade will include more than 50 floats, local school bands, and of course, Santa will make an appearance.

“I believe there are enough Jeeps to float a boat if you could put it that way. I think every Jeep in Bay County is coming out, from what I can tell from the enrollment sheet. We even have some vintage military vehicles that are going to be in,” Aerial Payne, Marketing and Events Coordinator for the City of Lynn Haven.

The parade will start at 9:00 a.m. along 5th street and Florida avenue.

