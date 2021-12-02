Toy experts decide what’s hot this holiday season

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Santa is making his list and checking it twice. You may be wondering, what are kids asking for Christmas this year?

“I asked for a lot,” Cooper, a toy tester, said.

This group of toy testers is breaking down what’s hot this holiday season.

“We had so much fun!” Micaela and Cheyanne, toy testers, said.

A lot of fun and a clear favorite.

“The tiny TV, it was awesome,” Claire, a toy tester, said.

“Probably the small TV,” Grayson, a toy tester, said.

“Probably the tiny TV probably,” Isabella W., a toy tester, said.

You may be wondering why this item is on the top of everyone’s list.

“Because it has TV on it, see! Look!” Isabella B., a toy tester, said.

“It’s just like you don’t have to turn on the big TV,” Claire said. “You can just turn on the tiny TV. You can fit it in a bag and just watch it whenever you want to.”

“It really looked like the old TVs back in the day,” Grayson said. “It had logos like Universal and Warner Brother Studios.”

Tiny TVs retail for $25.

Some of our toy experts preferred toys that got their hands dirty.

“The science kit probably,” Kennedy, a toy tester, said.

“The science set, I liked it,” Cooper said.

The lab kit comes with goggles, gloves, and a lab coat. It allows children to follow along with real science experiments. It retails for $45.

Another popular item was games.

“My favorite game? Hangry! Hangry was the best.” “Yea Hangry was the best,” Micaela and Cheyanne said.

Hangry is a fast-flipping, food-matching game. It retails for $18.

With so many toys to choose from, our experts had one message to the jolly man at the North Pole.

“Santa, I want it all!”

