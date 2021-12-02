Advertisement

VIDEO: Trooper helping motorist narrowly avoids crash in Idaho

By KBOI staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) - An Idaho State Trooper is lucky to have just minor injuries after a narrow escape Wednesday morning.

Dashcam video shows him leaping over a cement barrier to save himself from a crashing truck on Interstate 84.

The patrol said he had stopped to help a stranded driver of a Toyota car.

A driver slowed down while approached the patrol car, but the person behind him didn’t, which resulted in a chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the Toyota is also OK.

Copyright 2021 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on Panama City Beach Pkwy.
Multiple vehicle crash on Back Beach Rd. causes traffic delays
Brian Edmonis is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and battery.
Coin laundry robbery suspect caught
A Jackson County jury only deliberated for about half an hour before convicting a man of sexual...
Man convicted of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious behavior
The Bay County Bomb Squad was called to Niceville Tuesday to assist in a bomb related incident.
Bay Co. Bomb Squad responds to bomb related incident
A juvenile is facing multiple charges in Jackson County
Dangerous juvenile driver leads to much more in Jackson County

Latest News

FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ maintains modest monthly increases in oil output
FILE -Tamala Payne, center, with attorney Sean Walton, participate during a protest march for...
Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, salutes during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021...
UK court backs Meghan in privacy dispute over letter to father
FILE - The 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit after a ceremony on the West Front Lawn of...
Lawmakers reach deal on spending bill, but hurdles remain
Organizers will be collecting toys until Saturday, December 4th, at 5 p.m.
Local organizations gifting toys to kids this Christmas