Advertisement

“Warning shots” ends in two arrests

Two people are facing firearm charges after allegedly firing “warning shots” outside a Panama...
Two people are facing firearm charges after allegedly firing “warning shots” outside a Panama City nightclub on Tuesday evening.(Associated Press)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are facing firearm charges after allegedly firing “warning shots” outside a Panama City nightclub on Tuesday evening.

Panama City Police said it happened in the 1600 block of W. 15th Street. They said they found multiple shell casings in the front parking lot.

They reportedly learned that Tony Peace, 37, and Valerie Laney, 33, were arguing near Peace’s vehicle. Peace then allegedly grabbed a gun from his car, causing Laney to retreat to her car. She then reportedly armed herself and discharged her weapon multiple times in the air.

Detectives reportedly found Peace inside the nightclub, but Laney fled the scene. Investigators found a gun in Peace’s vehicle and arrested him at the time. Later that night, they found Laney in her vehicle and stopped her. Detectives reportedly found a gun and some marijuana in her car and arrested her.

Peace was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm. Laney was charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in public. Both were reportedly taken to the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school leads to an arrest.
Text message threat leads to arrest
You may remember on December 4th, 2020 when the driver of a truck lost control on Front Beach...
No charges made yet in Kentucky siblings death almost one year later
Panama City Police have identified the stabbing suspect as Steven Evans. They say Evans died...
PCPD: Stabbing suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Multiple vehicle crash on Panama City Beach Pkwy.
Multiple vehicle crash on Back Beach Rd. causes traffic delays
Handcuffs graphic
Two locals arrested for alleged human trafficking

Latest News

Tuesday, Bay District Schools held a workshop discussing future projects as they continue to...
Bay District Schools hosting Night of Old Fashioned Christmas Caroling
Callaway teen teams up with Black-ish star, 4-H to promote STEM careers
Callaway teen teams up with Black-ish star, 4-H to promote STEM careers
After a college student was murdered in her apartment, her parents work with Florida lawmakers...
Tenant's Safety Bill
After a college student was murdered in her apartment, her parents work with Florida lawmakers...
Family seeks justice in apartment death