“Warning shots” ends in two arrests

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are facing firearm charges after allegedly firing “warning shots” outside a Panama City nightclub on Tuesday evening.

Panama City Police said it happened in the 1600 block of W. 15th Street. They said they found multiple shell casings in the front parking lot.

They reportedly learned that Tony Peace, 37, and Valerie Laney, 33, were arguing near Peace’s vehicle. Peace then allegedly grabbed a gun from his car, causing Laney to retreat to her car. She then reportedly armed herself and discharged her weapon multiple times in the air.

Detectives reportedly found Peace inside the nightclub, but Laney fled the scene. Investigators found a gun in Peace’s vehicle and arrested him at the time. Later that night, they found Laney in her vehicle and stopped her. Detectives reportedly found a gun and some marijuana in her car and arrested her.

Peace was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm. Laney was charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in public. Both were reportedly taken to the Bay County Jail.

