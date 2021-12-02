Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Milder temperatures and patchy fog return
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight over the panhandle. Southerly winds on Wednesday have increased moisture over our area and could lead to some fog Thursday morning. On Thursday we will see sunny skies w/highs in the low to mid 70s. We will keep this milder weather in the forecast through the weekend. Rain chances don’t return until at least Monday of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

