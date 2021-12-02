Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight over the panhandle. Southerly winds on Wednesday have increased moisture over our area and could lead to some fog Thursday morning. On Thursday we will see sunny skies w/highs in the low to mid 70s. We will keep this milder weather in the forecast through the weekend. Rain chances don’t return until at least Monday of next week.

