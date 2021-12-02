Wednesday was signing day at Bozeman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was a big day for some Bozeman seniors, and one recent graduate of that school Wednesday. Three current Bozeman seniors, and the recent grad all signing baseball scholarship offers. Those four are Byron McClain, the Buck’s shortstop signing an offer to play with Huntingdon College, a Division Three program in Montgomery, Alabama. The team’s center fielder, Brody Langlotz signing with Roanoke College, a D3 in Virginia. Infielder Jeremy Todd who is staying local, signing an offer to play with first year coach Tyler Younger at Gulf Coast. And then there’s 2021 Bozeman graduate Anthony Street, a catcher, who today signed with Keystone College a D3 program in Pennsylvania. So a big day indeed for the young men, coach Patton and this Bozeman program.

“You know it means we’re doing a good job here.” Bozeman head baseball coach Jeff Patton told us. “The kids are working hard. We’ve got a good formula for success. If the boys work hard and they get their grades you know they’ve got a chance to play at the next level.”

“It’s really cool. Brodie and Byron, they’ve been me since the beginning.” said senior Jeremy Todd. “We’ve talked about it for a long time. Me and Brody, freshman year we were like our senior year we’re gonna sign scholarships together.”

“It’s a feeling that I’ve always wanted ever since I was a little kid.” senior Brody Langlotz told us. “It was my all time goal to make it to the next level. And now that I have it feels amazing. I couldn’t do this without my parents, my teammates, my coaches. Without them I wouldn’t be here today.”

“I think we all have the same dream of playing since we were little.” Added senior Byron McClain, Bozeman’s senior shortstop. “We played together since we were ten years old. We’ve all worked this hard to go to college and play baseball, so it’s really cool.”

And to add to the feeling of accomplishment, these student-athletes had to overcome the times we’re living in!

“It’s a big deal, because it is an issue with COVID.” said Patton. “Because all these kids in college got an extra year. So not only are they fighting the kids in their own class, they’re fighting kids that are two, three years older, for scholarships. For the work that they put in, the talent that they have, the program that we have, the success that we have, if you can play here, people see you’re a good player, you’ll have an opportunity. Especially if you make the grades.”

The regular season for the three seniors begins in late February.

