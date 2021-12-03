2nd annual Pups, Paddles, and Pints fundraiser supporting Dog Harmony

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Santa will come early this year for a lucky paddleboarder at the 2nd annual Pups, Paddles, and Pints from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 4th at BOTE Grayton Beach, 32 E. County Hwy. 30A.

The event, benefiting local nonprofit Dog-Harmony, features cold BOTE beer from Destin Brewery, mouthwatering food from AJ’s Grayton Beach, and a chance drawing for a $649 BOTE Breeze Aero Native Eclipse paddleboard.

Paddleboard tickets are $10 each, or three for $20, and can be purchased online at dog-harmony.org; or with cash only at BOTE Grayton Beach. Tickets also will be available at the event, where the drawing will occur at 2 p.m. Need not be present to win.

Event admission and the first beer are free. Additional beers are $2 each. Food is $5.

Dogs are more than welcome!

