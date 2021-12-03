Advertisement

2nd annual Pups, Paddles, and Pints fundraiser supporting Dog Harmony

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Santa will come early this year for a lucky paddleboarder at the 2nd annual Pups, Paddles, and Pints from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 4th at BOTE Grayton Beach, 32 E. County Hwy. 30A.

The event, benefiting local nonprofit Dog-Harmony, features cold BOTE beer from Destin Brewery, mouthwatering food from AJ’s Grayton Beach, and a chance drawing for a $649 BOTE Breeze Aero Native Eclipse paddleboard.

Paddleboard tickets are $10 each, or three for $20, and can be purchased online at dog-harmony.org; or with cash only at BOTE Grayton Beach. Tickets also will be available at the event, where the drawing will occur at 2 p.m. Need not be present to win.

Event admission and the first beer are free. Additional beers are $2 each. Food is $5.

Dogs are more than welcome!

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on Panama City Beach Pkwy.
Multiple vehicle crash on Back Beach Rd. causes traffic delays
A juvenile is facing multiple charges in Jackson County
Dangerous juvenile driver leads to much more in Jackson County
Brian Edmonis is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and battery.
Coin laundry robbery suspect caught
A Jackson County jury only deliberated for about half an hour before convicting a man of sexual...
Man convicted of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious behavior
The Bay County Bomb Squad was called to Niceville Tuesday to assist in a bomb related incident.
Bay Co. Bomb Squad responds to bomb related incident

Latest News

Our Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office stopped by the...
Beware of online purchase scams this holiday shopping season
Christmas trees come in all shapes and sizes, but these trees are a little more special. Each...
Bundle of Hope Giving Tree
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for volunteers to help them shop for toys for local...
BCSO Project 25
Should liquor be sold in Washington County? Voters in the county will soon get to decide.
Washington County Liquor
Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office are looking to make Christmas brighter for...
WCSO Toy Drive