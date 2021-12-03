Advertisement

Amber Alert: 13-year-old girl missing in N.C.

Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been issued.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Laela Kamoria Jones is a 13-year-old Black female, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing dark jeans, black Nike slides or Crocs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or call 911.

