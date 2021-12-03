Advertisement

Debi Barron recognized as Golden Apple teacher

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple teacher may no longer be in the classroom, but her impact as a teacher still got her nominated as an award winner.

Ms. Debi Barron now works in the guidance counselor officer at Merritt Brown Middle School, but has also worked as a teacher and paraprofessional in Bay District Schools since 1999. Ms. Barron says it’s hard to not miss the classroom after spending more than three decades in and out of it.

“I do miss the kids a lot, but being in the guidance office around here, I get to see them and get to spend time with the ones I know here,” Barron said.

