Free pancake breakfast this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shaddai Shriner Thomas Smith stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio Friday to tell us more about a free pancake breakfast taking place this weekend.

The breakfast will take place Saturday, December 4, at their headquarters located at 1101 19th Street in Panama City.

The breakfast will take place from 8AM to 11AM.

This is the Shriner’s opportunity to give back to the local community. To learn more, watch the interview attached to this story.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.