Friday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Friday NWFL! It’s a foggy start early on, so be sure to take it easy on the roads. Any fog will lift out after about 8amCT.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with mild temperatures warming into the mid 70s this afternoon. The mid to upper level clouds will not produce any rain today or this weekend. In fact, skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday after rounds of fog to start the days!

