Advertisement

Lace up your ice skates and head to Baytowne Wharf

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Baytowne On Ice is hosting its 5th Annual Ice-Skating Extravaganza!

You can catch the action Friday, December 3rd, at 6 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature two performances by Antonella Ross and Vitaly Nikiforov. Both shows are free.

The ice rink will be open until February, so there is plenty of time to dust off your skates and check it out.

For more information on the event and all the ice rink at Baytowne Wharf has to offer, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile is facing multiple charges in Jackson County
Dangerous juvenile driver leads to much more in Jackson County
Shana Dalane Follett mug shot.
Panama City Beach woman arrested on drug charges, child neglect
Darlene Evans, with her daughter Randi Swearingen, speak with NewsChannel 7's Jessica Foster...
Domestic violence survivor tells her story, encourages others to get help
A recent situation in Franklin County where a juvenile was arrested, but left with nowhere to...
Franklin County Sheriff asking for DCF to take more action
A Jackson County jury only deliberated for about half an hour before convicting a man of sexual...
Man convicted of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious behavior

Latest News

Golden Apple Barron
Golden Apple Barron
Baytowne Wharf on Ice
Baytowne Wharf on Ice
There are 13 other tree locations
Local organization making sure no child is left behind this Christmas
New legislation aims to bring more transparency into the pet cremation process.
New legislation aims to bring more transparency in pet cremation process