Local organization making sure no child is left behind this Christmas

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas trees come in all shapes and sizes, but these trees are a little more special. Each one is filled with names of children in need of Christmas presents.

“There’s a lot of children out there that do not get Christmas,” Glenda Richardson Carr, the CEO of the Children Left Behind Christmas Program. “Their parents can’t afford it, so they just skip it. It’s always exciting to me to know that the children will get their bike, or skateboard, or barbie doll.”

The program has been making wishes come true for three years now and has supplied gifts to hundreds of kids.

“Started with 46, then last year we had 264, and this year we have over 700 tags,” Carr said. “We’re really excited that the community has jumped in on this.”

There are 14 locations displaying a tree.

The State Attorney’s Office and Bay County Emergency Services employees sponsored 80 children combined.

“Bay County is so into this program and helping the program,” Carr said. “They’re not only getting gifts but also clothes and shoes. It’s very exciting to me that the county is participating so heavily in it this year.”

Organizers said there are only about 100 tags left. They’ve asked the community to have the unwrapped gifts in by December 8th. They will then distribute the presents at a Christmas party with Santa and his elves.

“The elves will take the gifts in Santa bags out to the cars for the parents,” Carr said.

If you have sponsored a child with a gift, organizers said you can drop the present off at the location you got the tag from or at Bundle of Hope in Downtown Panama City.

This program hopes to provide a Christmas filled with joy for every child in Bay County for years to come.

Here is a list of all tree locations:

Lighthouse Church

Rx Express Pharmacy

Outback Steak House

Sun Dermatology

Steak n’ Shake

State Attorneys office

Little Mustard Seed

Ocean Oriental Market

Grand Marlin Restaurant

J Michael’s Restaurant

Hairology

Mr. Surf and Coffee Shop

Victoria Last Bite

