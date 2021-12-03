Advertisement

Millville Children’s Christmas Parade is back

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organizations, city leaders, and about 2,000 kids from all over Bay County took to the streets of Millville Friday morning.

“A lot of fun, a lot of noise, and a lot of characters,” Frances King, Chairmen for the Millville Children’s Christmas Parade, said.

For 20 years, the parade has been bringing Christmas cheer to the community. But, the streets have been empty for the past three years.

“We’re beginning again in Millville with our parade because of the hurricane and because of COVID we were out for 2 or 3 years,” Mary Sue Boles, Mrs. Claus, said. “This is like a new beginning. It’s like our 1st birthday party.”

“We are excited to be here today and get this started again,” King said. “It’s a new beginning for us and we’re excited.”

Organizers say there’s more to the parade than just celebrating the holidays.

“Joy, excitement, it’s not about the presents,” Boles said. “It’s about the fellowship, about relationships, about where the real joy comes from. It’s about them, all about the kids.”

Kids from Bay District Schools were bused in to participate in the parade. They were most excited for…

“Passing out candy to kids!” Cherry Street Elementary School students said.

They were hopeful to see one jolly old man.

“I want to see Santa; I want to tell him I want some toys and some money. I need all my gifts; I need them now,” the students said.

When the music quiets down and the candy is all passed out, organizers hope all of the kids will walk away with more love for the community.

“The peace in the community,” King said. “This little, tiny community of Millville that was just ravaged by the hurricane is coming back little by little. We’re excited.”

The Millville Children’s Christmas Parade marking a new beginning for this community.

