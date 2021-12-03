Advertisement

Monoclonal antibody treatment center to close in Bay County

The monoclonal antibody treatment site located at the Bay County Fairgrounds will close December 4.(FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Bay County health officials, the monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site at the Bay County Fairgrounds will close on Saturday, December 4.

Local health officials said the State of Florida has been working with a network of community partners to ensure the health care sector is able to administer the antibody treatment to residents.

We’re told the Florida Department of Health will continue to allocate doses of the monoclonal antibodies to health care providers ensuring inventory levels meet county demands.

Monoclonal antibody treatment locations can be found at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.

Health officials said these antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond to the virus. The treatment is for people who’ve contracted or been exposed to COVID. The monoclonal antibody treatment can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death in high-risk patients who have contracted the virus.

