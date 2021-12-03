Multiple vehicle crash causes chemical spill on Hwy. 98 in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A multiple vehicle crash on Hwy. 98 in Walton County caused a chemical spill shutting down parts of the road. Florida Highway Patrol it happened near County Road. A rear end collision caused three vehicles to hit each other, one of the vehicles was carrying approximately four gallons of Muriatic Acid which spilled onto the roadway during the crash. A chemical cloud formed spreading across both east and west travel lanes of U.S Highway 98 causing the roadway to be closed. No injuries were reported and the eastbound lane is still closed.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.