Advertisement

Multiple vehicle crash causes chemical spill on Hwy. 98 in Walton County

Multiple vehicle rash causes chemical spill.
Multiple vehicle rash causes chemical spill.(South Walton Fire District)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A multiple vehicle crash on Hwy. 98 in Walton County caused a chemical spill shutting down parts of the road. Florida Highway Patrol it happened near County Road. A rear end collision caused three vehicles to hit each other, one of the vehicles was carrying approximately four gallons of Muriatic Acid which spilled onto the roadway during the crash. A chemical cloud formed spreading across both east and west travel lanes of U.S Highway 98 causing the roadway to be closed. No injuries were reported and the eastbound lane is still closed.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash on Panama City Beach Pkwy.
Multiple vehicle crash on Back Beach Rd. causes traffic delays
A juvenile is facing multiple charges in Jackson County
Dangerous juvenile driver leads to much more in Jackson County
Brian Edmonis is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and battery.
Coin laundry robbery suspect caught
A Jackson County jury only deliberated for about half an hour before convicting a man of sexual...
Man convicted of sexual battery, lewd or lascivious behavior
The Bay County Bomb Squad was called to Niceville Tuesday to assist in a bomb related incident.
Bay Co. Bomb Squad responds to bomb related incident

Latest News

Our Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office stopped by the...
Beware of online purchase scams this holiday shopping season
Christmas trees come in all shapes and sizes, but these trees are a little more special. Each...
Bundle of Hope Giving Tree
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for volunteers to help them shop for toys for local...
BCSO Project 25
Should liquor be sold in Washington County? Voters in the county will soon get to decide.
Washington County Liquor