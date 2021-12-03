Panama City Beach woman arrested on drug charges, child neglect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police have arrested a 37-year-old Panama City Beach woman on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), child neglect, resisting arrest without violence and battery on a law enforcement officer. That’s according to a news release from Panama City Beach Police.

Officers were called to the 16000 block of Lisbon Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday in reference to a suspicious person. When officer got there, they found Shana Dalane Follett on the front porch of a house that was not her residence. A 2-year-old boy was walking in the roadway unattended.

Police noted the woman was acting strangely, and was believed to be under the influence. An officer approached the woman out of concern for her and the child. The woman walked away from the officer with the child. The officer called for back-up out of concern for both.

As a second officer arrived, Follett tried to leave. Fearful of further endangering the child, police tried to detain Follett. She resisted and was placed under arrest. Officers found a small amount of methamphetamine in her pocket.

The child was uninjured and was placed with the Florida Department of Children and Families Services.

The incident is under investigation.

