Pedestrian killed in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, a pedestrian was killed around 1 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 98 and Gulf National Sea Shore Drive.

Troopers said a vehicle heading west on Hwy 98 hit a jogger heading east.

Law enforcement said witnesses told them the jogger was in the bicycle lane before darting into the westbound outside lane. We’re told the driver, a 47-year-old Crestview man, didn’t have time to react before hitting the pedestrian.

Officials pronounced the jogger dead on scene. They also tell us he didn’t have any identification on him at the time of the incident. At this time, he’s being referred to as a John Doe.

