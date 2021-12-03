Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Okaloosa County

A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted out of the bicycle lane into oncoming traffic.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, a pedestrian was killed around 1 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 98 and Gulf National Sea Shore Drive.

Troopers said a vehicle heading west on Hwy 98 hit a jogger heading east.

Law enforcement said witnesses told them the jogger was in the bicycle lane before darting into the westbound outside lane. We’re told the driver, a 47-year-old Crestview man, didn’t have time to react before hitting the pedestrian.

Officials pronounced the jogger dead on scene. They also tell us he didn’t have any identification on him at the time of the incident. At this time, he’s being referred to as a John Doe.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana Dalane Follett mug shot.
Panama City Beach woman arrested on drug charges, child neglect
A juvenile is facing multiple charges in Jackson County
Dangerous juvenile driver leads to much more in Jackson County
Darlene Evans, with her daughter Randi Swearingen, speak with NewsChannel 7's Jessica Foster...
Domestic violence survivor tells her story, encourages others to get help
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Multiple vehicle rash causes chemical spill.
All lanes have reopened after multiple vehicle crash causes chemical spill on Hwy. 98 in Walton County

Latest News

Florida Overdoses
Florida Overdoses
The monoclonal antibody treatment site located at the Bay County Fairgrounds will close...
Monoclonal antibody treatment center to close in Bay County
Around 2,000 kids were in the parade.
Millville Children’s Christmas Parade is back
Millville children's Christmas parade is looking forward to new beginning after facing setbacks...
Millville Parade