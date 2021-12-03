Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

More fog & milder temperatures are in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a milder night tonight in the panhandle with patchy fog developing... especially inland. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s. On Friday a swath of clouds will pass over our area, but it will remain dry. Highs will reach into the low to mid 70s. As we head into the weekend expect more sunshine w/highs in the low to mid 70s.

