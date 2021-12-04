Area Scores and Highlights for Friday, December 3rd
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
1A High School Football State Semifinal:
Chipley 6 Hawthorne 24
Boy’s High School Soccer:
Port St. Joe 4 North Bay Haven 5
Bay 7 Bozeman 1
Girl’s High School Soccer:
Bay 1 Bozeman 0
South Walton 0 Lakeland Christian 2
Boy’s High School Basketball:
South Walton 52 Mosley 62
Rutherford 63 Marianna 70
North Bay Haven 69 Bethlehem 43
Poplar Springs 71 Vernon 47
Ashford 56 Sneads 58
Girl’s High School Basketball:
South Walton 37 Rutherford 63
Wewahitchka 9 Altha 37
Holmes 24 Ponce De Leon 38
Port St. Joe 43 Fort Walton Beach 54
Juco Men’s Basketball:
Northwest Florida 101 Southern Union 59
South Georgia Tech 71 Gulf Coast 75
Georgia Highlands 56 Chipola 74
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.