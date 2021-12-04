Advertisement

Area Scores and Highlights for Friday, December 3rd

(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

1A High School Football State Semifinal:

Chipley 6 Hawthorne 24

Boy’s High School Soccer:

Port St. Joe 4 North Bay Haven 5

Bay 7 Bozeman 1

Girl’s High School Soccer:

Bay 1 Bozeman 0

South Walton 0 Lakeland Christian 2

Boy’s High School Basketball:

South Walton 52 Mosley 62

Rutherford 63 Marianna 70

North Bay Haven 69 Bethlehem 43

Poplar Springs 71 Vernon 47

Ashford 56 Sneads 58

Girl’s High School Basketball:

South Walton 37 Rutherford 63

Wewahitchka 9 Altha 37

Holmes 24 Ponce De Leon 38

Port St. Joe 43 Fort Walton Beach 54

Juco Men’s Basketball:

Northwest Florida 101 Southern Union 59

South Georgia Tech 71 Gulf Coast 75

Georgia Highlands 56 Chipola 74

