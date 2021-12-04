Advertisement

Mailing Packages this Holiday Season

By Jenny Brown
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The UPS store in Lynn Haven is hoping to make your holiday shipping experience a bit easier.

“I believe we’ll have more traffic in here than last year, kind of hard to believe. I thought it would go down a little bit but no, we’re glad to see our customers,” store owner, Jeff Seibenhener said.

Customers that have special gifts to send far away with hopes for them to arrive safe and sound.

“If you tell me it’s antique China I am going to ask if you mind if we open it and look at the contents to make sure it’s packed correctly and if it’s not we will recommend to re-pack it,” Seibenhener said.

Certain supplies are needed to ensure safety during shipping.

“We use our boxes that have the stronger burst rate, our tape that’s stronger, our bubble wrap, and void fills to make sure it’s protected,” Seibenhener said.

Aside from packaging and shipping, you can get other mailing needs can be completed there as well.

“We’ll print mailing labels, we’ll print cards, greeting cards, business cards, canvas prints, portrait prints, banners, you name it we do it,” Seibenhener said.

But how long will you need to allow yourself to get your packages to their destination in time for Christmas?

“So it basically depends on the area of the country that you are shipping in, you kind of back into that. You know Christmas day there is no shipping so you want it to arrive on the 24th. As an example, if you are shipping to the west coast so it takes 5 days. So you back up 5 days from that and that would be your last day to ship,” Seibenhener said.

The last day for shipping in time for Christmas is December 23 via one-day shipping.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana Dalane Follett mug shot.
Panama City Beach woman arrested on drug charges, child neglect
A juvenile is facing multiple charges in Jackson County
Dangerous juvenile driver leads to much more in Jackson County
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Darlene Evans, with her daughter Randi Swearingen, speak with NewsChannel 7's Jessica Foster...
Domestic violence survivor tells her story, encourages others to get help
Multiple vehicle rash causes chemical spill.
All lanes have reopened after multiple vehicle crash causes chemical spill on Hwy. 98 in Walton County

Latest News

Annual Tree Lighting in Downtown Panama City
Panama City Christmas Tree Lighting
Tigers fall at Hawthorne, Mosley beats South Walton, Chipola wins and Border Wars begins
Tigers fall in Hawthorne, Mosley and Chipola gets hoops wins, and Border Wars begins
No rain, but high humidity will be in the forecast this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
No rain, but high humidity will be in the forecast this weekend.
Weekend Forecast