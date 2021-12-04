Mailing Packages this Holiday Season

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The UPS store in Lynn Haven is hoping to make your holiday shipping experience a bit easier.

“I believe we’ll have more traffic in here than last year, kind of hard to believe. I thought it would go down a little bit but no, we’re glad to see our customers,” store owner, Jeff Seibenhener said.

Customers that have special gifts to send far away with hopes for them to arrive safe and sound.

“If you tell me it’s antique China I am going to ask if you mind if we open it and look at the contents to make sure it’s packed correctly and if it’s not we will recommend to re-pack it,” Seibenhener said.

Certain supplies are needed to ensure safety during shipping.

“We use our boxes that have the stronger burst rate, our tape that’s stronger, our bubble wrap, and void fills to make sure it’s protected,” Seibenhener said.

Aside from packaging and shipping, you can get other mailing needs can be completed there as well.

“We’ll print mailing labels, we’ll print cards, greeting cards, business cards, canvas prints, portrait prints, banners, you name it we do it,” Seibenhener said.

But how long will you need to allow yourself to get your packages to their destination in time for Christmas?

“So it basically depends on the area of the country that you are shipping in, you kind of back into that. You know Christmas day there is no shipping so you want it to arrive on the 24th. As an example, if you are shipping to the west coast so it takes 5 days. So you back up 5 days from that and that would be your last day to ship,” Seibenhener said.

The last day for shipping in time for Christmas is December 23 via one-day shipping.

