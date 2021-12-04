Advertisement

Marianna city agencies getting long overdue update

The new City Hall is located just next to the old City Hall, and officials hope to be moved in...
The new City Hall is located just next to the old City Hall, and officials hope to be moved in by January 2022.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials at the city of Marianna are upgrading to a new city hall after it’s been in the work for ten years. All this is thanks to grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

City officials say the building they’re currently housed in is more than 80 years old and is need of more than just a few upgrades. So, instead of upgrading, they’re starting fresh.

“This is what will be the new City Hall, and your City Clerk, your City Manager, your Public Works Director and your planning and zoning/municipal development will be located in this building,” City Manager Jim Dean said.

This project has been in the works for quite some time. Officials say it has taken them more than a decade.

“Over 10 years ago, the city commission had a discussion about trying to relocate and build new a fire and police station, along with city hall,” Dean said.

Phase two of this project will build a new fire station and police department. However, that will take some time. In the meantime, they’ll be moving into the old City Hall.

“Your police department, the holding cell for the police department is a chair with handcuffs on it, so I mean, it’s over due,” Dean said.

“We got a new aerial truck and we had to move it out to our station out by the interstate, so that took the ladder truck out of the center of town,” Fire Chief Michael Hall said. “When we get the new building built, we’ll get to move the ladder truck back to the center of town.”

However, they say it’s bittersweet to make the move.

“We’re kind of excited to get to move to a new building, at the same time, we are a little heartbroken because this fire station has a lot of history behind it and most of our time has been spent here,” Hall added.

Dean says the city offices are expected to move into the new City Hall in January, followed by the Police Department moving into the old City Hall. A few months later, work will begin on the new Police Station and Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana Dalane Follett mug shot.
Panama City Beach woman arrested on drug charges, child neglect
A juvenile is facing multiple charges in Jackson County
Dangerous juvenile driver leads to much more in Jackson County
Darlene Evans, with her daughter Randi Swearingen, speak with NewsChannel 7's Jessica Foster...
Domestic violence survivor tells her story, encourages others to get help
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Multiple vehicle rash causes chemical spill.
All lanes have reopened after multiple vehicle crash causes chemical spill on Hwy. 98 in Walton County

Latest News

How exactly did NORAD start tracking Santa?
NORAD Debriefs Bay County Chamber of Commerce on Santa tracking efforts
Drug overdoses are on the rise as we head into the holiday season.
Holidays could compound overdose crisis
Florida Overdoses
Florida Overdoses
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Pedestrian killed in Okaloosa County