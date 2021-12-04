Marianna city agencies getting long overdue update

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials at the city of Marianna are upgrading to a new city hall after it’s been in the work for ten years. All this is thanks to grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

City officials say the building they’re currently housed in is more than 80 years old and is need of more than just a few upgrades. So, instead of upgrading, they’re starting fresh.

“This is what will be the new City Hall, and your City Clerk, your City Manager, your Public Works Director and your planning and zoning/municipal development will be located in this building,” City Manager Jim Dean said.

This project has been in the works for quite some time. Officials say it has taken them more than a decade.

“Over 10 years ago, the city commission had a discussion about trying to relocate and build new a fire and police station, along with city hall,” Dean said.

Phase two of this project will build a new fire station and police department. However, that will take some time. In the meantime, they’ll be moving into the old City Hall.

“Your police department, the holding cell for the police department is a chair with handcuffs on it, so I mean, it’s over due,” Dean said.

“We got a new aerial truck and we had to move it out to our station out by the interstate, so that took the ladder truck out of the center of town,” Fire Chief Michael Hall said. “When we get the new building built, we’ll get to move the ladder truck back to the center of town.”

However, they say it’s bittersweet to make the move.

“We’re kind of excited to get to move to a new building, at the same time, we are a little heartbroken because this fire station has a lot of history behind it and most of our time has been spent here,” Hall added.

Dean says the city offices are expected to move into the new City Hall in January, followed by the Police Department moving into the old City Hall. A few months later, work will begin on the new Police Station and Fire Department.

