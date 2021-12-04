Advertisement

NORAD Debriefs Bay County Chamber of Commerce on Santa tracking efforts

How exactly did NORAD start tracking Santa?
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Chamber of Commerce was debriefed on the efforts to track Santa Claus and his whereabouts later this month.

At the monthly First Friday meeting, Major General Derek Joyce of Tyndall Air Force Base and NORAD gave a presentation on their efforts this holiday season. The men and women at Tyndall have an important mission in less than three weeks as millions of kids around the world count on NORAD to keep an eye on Ole Saint Nick.

“Starting on the first of December, we kicked off our website, noradsanta.org, and what we’re doing in trying to generate interest in the Christmas spirit and we’re trying to show NORAD is engaged in the NORAD tracking Santa activity,” Joyce said.

If you would like to track Santa on Christmas Eve you can use the “Where’s Santa” skill on your smart device. NORAD is also on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram along with noradsanta.org. You can also get updates over the phone at +1 (877) HI-NORAD.

