Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

The warm and humid weather continues this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a humid and relatively warm weekend in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy w/patchy dense fog developing. Lows will drop into the 50s. On Saturday we will see peek-a-boo sunshine w/highs in the low to mid 70s. While there will be clouds do not expect any rain. More fog will be an issue Sunday AM w/more 50s for lows. Highs will reach into the 70s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Next week we will see better rain chances as a cold front pushes in the SE U.S. Rain chances will be lowest (20%) Monday and increase to 60-70% on Wednesday. It might dry out by Friday. Rainfall amounts next week could be between 1-3″.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana Dalane Follett mug shot.
Panama City Beach woman arrested on drug charges, child neglect
A juvenile is facing multiple charges in Jackson County
Dangerous juvenile driver leads to much more in Jackson County
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Darlene Evans, with her daughter Randi Swearingen, speak with NewsChannel 7's Jessica Foster...
Domestic violence survivor tells her story, encourages others to get help
Multiple vehicle rash causes chemical spill.
All lanes have reopened after multiple vehicle crash causes chemical spill on Hwy. 98 in Walton County

Latest News

No rain, but high humidity will be in the forecast this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says many woke up with fog this morning.
Friday Forecast
Better rain chances are in the forecast for next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Better rain chances are in the forecast for next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast