Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a humid and relatively warm weekend in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy w/patchy dense fog developing. Lows will drop into the 50s. On Saturday we will see peek-a-boo sunshine w/highs in the low to mid 70s. While there will be clouds do not expect any rain. More fog will be an issue Sunday AM w/more 50s for lows. Highs will reach into the 70s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Next week we will see better rain chances as a cold front pushes in the SE U.S. Rain chances will be lowest (20%) Monday and increase to 60-70% on Wednesday. It might dry out by Friday. Rainfall amounts next week could be between 1-3″.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.