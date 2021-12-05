Advertisement

FFA hosts second annual Merry Market in Marianna

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 50 vendors and and hundreds of people could be found at Citizen’s Lodge Park in Marianna Saturday. All of them were getting into the Christmas spirit and supporting local kids.

Saturday, local FFA chapters hosted the Merry Market event in Marianna for the second year in a row. The event consisted of a car show, food trucks, various local vendors, live music, and of course, Santa.

FFA members say this event benefits everyone involved. The local vendors pay the local FFA to set up their booths, and the vendors keep all of the money from their booths. Members of FFA say they’re thankful for all the support.

“It feels amazing because a few years ago, it has not been this big of a thing,” Grand Ridge FFA member Bella Cain said. “Just recently last year, Ashby Alexander, she came together with our advisor for FFA and they all are the ones that made this happen, and so we put it on again this year, and it’s just amazing for our community to come all out together and have amazing time.”

Members of FFA say this year was an even bigger event than last year, and they plan to continue this event for years to come.

