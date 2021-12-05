Advertisement

Panama City holds annual Christmas Parade

More than 80 floats were in the parade Saturday night.
More than 80 floats were in the parade Saturday night.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Grinch, Frosty the Snowman and Santa all gathered in Panama City Saturday night to show off their floats in the annual Christmas Parade.

The parade started at 6 p.m. at Tommy Oliver Stadium and made it’s way down Harrison Avenue. We’re told this was the largest parade since Hurricane Michael hit in 2018. The smiling faces of kids and their families shows the community for the parade to be back in full swing, especially after the difficulties of the last few years.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Shana Dalane Follett mug shot.
Panama City Beach woman arrested on drug charges, child neglect
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Multiple vehicle rash causes chemical spill.
All lanes have reopened after multiple vehicle crash causes chemical spill on Hwy. 98 in Walton County
Darlene Evans, with her daughter Randi Swearingen, speak with NewsChannel 7's Jessica Foster...
Domestic violence survivor tells her story, encourages others to get help

Latest News

Shriners Breakfast with Santa.
Shriners Breakfast with Santa
Pet Photos With Santa
Pet Photos With Santa
Santa paws holiday photos.
Santa paws holiday photos
Santa was taking requests from kids all day at Citizen's Lodge Park.
FFA hosts second annual Merry Market in Marianna