Panama City holds annual Christmas Parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Grinch, Frosty the Snowman and Santa all gathered in Panama City Saturday night to show off their floats in the annual Christmas Parade.

The parade started at 6 p.m. at Tommy Oliver Stadium and made it’s way down Harrison Avenue. We’re told this was the largest parade since Hurricane Michael hit in 2018. The smiling faces of kids and their families shows the community for the parade to be back in full swing, especially after the difficulties of the last few years.

