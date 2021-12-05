Santa paws holiday photos.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Strike a pose for the purr-fect photo with the one and only jolly old St. Nick this weekend at the Bay County Humane Society Thrift Store.

Dogs, cats, and even an opossum lined up on Saturday to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas this year.

Of course, they were all on the nice list.

All of the proceeds from the photos with Santa go directly to the humane society that is still trying to rebuild after Hurricane Michael.

“Bring your pets, if do not have to have pets, you can just bring family or your kids,” Mary Gauden, Humane Society President said. “The money all goes towards the Humane Society of Bay County-- our shelter. Our shelter has been temporarily closed due to funding so little events like this help put that money in the bank working back towards reopening.”

The humane society has reopened its thrift store. Which will also help them to rebuild.

“The thrift store has always been an important part of the organization,” Gauden said. “We have had it since 2006 and it has always provided money every month to the shelter. That’s what we want to get back to so that we feel comfortable when getting back in and open that shelter.”

The photos with Santa will continue through Sunday. They will start at 9 a.m and go through 1 p.m and walk-ins are welcome to stop by as well.

