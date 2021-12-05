Advertisement

Saturday Night Forecast, Sun & Clouds Sunday

By Jenny Brown
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While there will be clouds do not expect any rain. More fog will be an issue tomorrow morning with 50s for lows. Highs will reach into the 70s Sunday afternoon under a mixture of a sun and clouds.

Next week we will see better rain chances as a cold front pushes into the southeast U.S.. Rain chances will be lowest (20%) Tuesday and increase to 70-90% on Wednesday with a 30-40% chance through Friday. Rainfall amounts next week could be between 1-3″.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Shana Dalane Follett mug shot.
Panama City Beach woman arrested on drug charges, child neglect
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Multiple vehicle rash causes chemical spill.
All lanes have reopened after multiple vehicle crash causes chemical spill on Hwy. 98 in Walton County
Darlene Evans, with her daughter Randi Swearingen, speak with NewsChannel 7's Jessica Foster...
Domestic violence survivor tells her story, encourages others to get help

Latest News

No rain, but high humidity will be in the forecast this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
No rain, but high humidity will be in the forecast this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says many woke up with fog this morning.
Friday Forecast
Better rain chances are in the forecast for next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast