Saturday Night Forecast, Sun & Clouds Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While there will be clouds do not expect any rain. More fog will be an issue tomorrow morning with 50s for lows. Highs will reach into the 70s Sunday afternoon under a mixture of a sun and clouds.

Next week we will see better rain chances as a cold front pushes into the southeast U.S.. Rain chances will be lowest (20%) Tuesday and increase to 70-90% on Wednesday with a 30-40% chance through Friday. Rainfall amounts next week could be between 1-3″.

