Shriners Breakfast with Santa

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Shriners Pancake Breakfast kicked off in Panama City Saturday morning.

The event was open and free to the public.

Kids could take photos with Santa and even the Grinch made an appearance.

Of course, there was breakfast for everyone which included pancakes and sausage.

Plus the Christmas cheer didn’t stop Saturday, Shriners will be having a Christmas party tomorrow for 32 of their Shriners kids.

“We have an annual Christmas party for all of our patients,” Mark Dragon, Potentate, said. “I think that we have 32 children coming tomorrow and we buy them all an equal amount of gifts. They actually give them a Christmas list beforehand and we go out and buy gifts for them. We’ll have hamburgers and hot dogs funnel cakes snow cones we have everything ready for them tomorrow.”

Festivities kick off at 1 p.m.

“We have the children come in and get this warmth response and love and bounce around,” Tracy McMillian, with Daughters of the Nile said. “When we were rebuilding the shrine after Michael we put in a lot of ideas of safety for the children so this is the very safe house for the kids and we have a good time.”

Santa will also be making a special appearance on Sunday landing in a helicopter, with help from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

