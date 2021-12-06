Advertisement

15-year-old stabbed to death in Lynn Haven

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officers are referring to it as a “drug deal gone wrong.” One teenager is dead, another is in the hospital, and a third is now in custody.

According to Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie, a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed to death at Cain Griffin Park in Lynn Haven Sunday night. Another young juvenile was also stabbed and is now in the hospital undergoing treatment.

Officers said the suspect, another 15-year-old male, is now in custody.

Ramie said after speaking with witnesses, they do not believe anyone else is involved. But, this investigation is ongoing.

We will update this web script as more information follows.

