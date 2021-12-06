30th Annual Model Railroad Show and Sale this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - George Baum and Dan Adams with Wiregrass Steel Wheels came by NewsChannel 7 Monday morning to talk about the upcoming 30th annual Model Railroad Show and Sale.

The show will take place on December 11th and 12th at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, located at HWY 231 S in Dothan, AL.

The show will start at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and on will start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, you can watch the interview video attached to this web script.

