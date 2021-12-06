Camper fire in parking lot of Panama City shopping center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A camper caught fire Monday morning in Panama City.

The camper was engulfed in flames at around 9 a.m. in the Five Guys parking lot on 23rd Street near Walmart.

Panama City Police, Crime Scene Unit, and Panama City Fire Department were all on the scene. The fire department was able to get the fire under control. The camper was ruled a total loss.

Now, the fire is being investigated by PCPD as possible arson.

