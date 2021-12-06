Cloudy Sunday Night, Rain Returns This Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows falling into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. By morning, dense fog will be present so be sure to allow extra time and distance on the roads when heading out to start the new week. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s with partly sunny skies and a chance for storms during the evening hours associated with a cold front.

The front will stall out Tuesday morning across northwest Florida putting us under cloudy skies and the slight chance for a stray shower. Temps will be a little cooler in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

A trough in the upper levels moving across the eastern U.S. will rendezvous with the frontal boundary in place producing showers and thunderstorms across the region on Wednesday. Rainfall could be up to 2 inches in some spots.

By Thursday, the front will meander north a bit bringing more of a scattered threat of showers and storms, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

For Friday and Saturday, we will have a southerly flow bringing in warmer weather and muggy conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances then, will come from a larger upper level disturbance that will approach us next weekend. Not all will be lost weather-wise next weekend though because by the time we get to Sunday, this system will push east out of our area followed by high pressure building in. This will allow for clearing skies, some sunshine to return, and cooler air to filter in with highs closer to average in the upper 60s.

