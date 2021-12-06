Help Stuff the Bus reach its toy drive goal

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Stuff the Bus has been providing toys to children in Bay County for 10 years now.

The toy drive has big goals this year and organizers are hoping to collect 10,000 new and unwrapped toys, 1,000 pairs of shoes sizes 1-6, and 10,000 pounds of food.

You can find Skip Bondur on top of his bus 24/7 until those goals are met. The bus is located in the Walmart Parking lot on 23rd Street in Panama City. The drive runs from December 5th-15th.

You can drop off monetary, toy, food, or shoe donations to the location listed above. Or, you can make a donation here.

For more information about Stuff the Bus and all that the drive provides to the community, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

